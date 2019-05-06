Woman carried 1km to helicopter after falling down gorge
FIREFIGHTERS, paramedics and police officers helped carry an elderly woman for 1km to a rescue helicopter yesterday after she slipped and fell at Cania Gorge.
The woman had been bushwalking at the national park, 30km north west of Monto.
A Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed at a nearby paddock, and the critical care flight paramedic walked in with the other emergency services to treat the woman.
She suffered a shoulder injury and was airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.