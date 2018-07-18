Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman admits to drink driving six times over the legal limit

14th Jul 2018 8:30 PM | Updated: 18th Jul 2018 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A WOMAN disqualified from driving has pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving after she returned a reading six times the legal limit on Saturday. 

Cheryl Lee Harvie, 46, pleaded guilty in Coffs Harbour Local Court and will be sentenced in a fortnight's time. 

Ms Harvey was stopped by police driving a Honda CRV on Saturday along Smiths Rd, Emerald Beach, around 1.30pm.

She failed a roadside breath test and later returned a prescribed blood alcohol reading of 0.324 at the Coffs Harbour Police Station. 

She had been disqualified from driving until 2022 before being caught for this latest offence and will appear for sentencing on Tuesday, August 7. 

 

SATURDAY 7.30PM: A WOMAN has allegedly blown six times the legal alcohol limit while driving with a disqualifed licence.

The 46-year-old woman blew 0.324 at Coffs Harbour police station after she was stopped by police 15km north in Smiths Rd, Emerald Beach about 1.30pm on Saturday, police say.

The woman, whose licence had allegedly already been disqualified until 2022, was refused bail and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday.

coffs clarence drink driving dui emerald beach police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Jeffrey’s last words: ‘Curiosity killed the cat’

    premium_icon Jeffrey’s last words: ‘Curiosity killed the cat’

    Crime A YOUNG scientist found dead from a shotgun wound had just over an hour earlier made a chilling call, blurting out “I have found something … I have to go …”.

    PHOTOS: Huge crane barge crosses Ballina bar

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge crane barge crosses Ballina bar

    News The barge's next challenge will be to "squeeze” under Wardell bridge

    • 18th Jul 2018 6:20 AM
    Rescue chopper called to chainsaw accident

    Rescue chopper called to chainsaw accident

    News A woman in her 70s was treated by paramedics and critical care team

    • 18th Jul 2018 5:30 AM
    Flood mitigation plan gains momentum

    premium_icon Flood mitigation plan gains momentum

    Politics NSW Deputy Premier visits the site of Stage One.

    Local Partners