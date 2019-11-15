Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle and the driver, a 29-year-old woman, was subjected to a roadside breath test before allegedly biting an officer during her arrest.
Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle and the driver, a 29-year-old woman, was subjected to a roadside breath test before allegedly biting an officer during her arrest.
Crime

Woman allegedly bites cop while resisting arrest

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Nov 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly biting a police officer in Grafton yesterday while resisting arrest.

About 10am on Thursday Lismore Highway Patrol officers sighted a Nissan X-Trail on Hoof St, which had been allegedly involved in a crash earlier in the day.

Police stopped the vehicle and subjected the driver, a 29-year-old woman, to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a negative result.

The woman was arrested to undergo blood and urine testing, however during the arrest allegedly resisted police, biting the right forearm of the senior constable causing two deep puncture wounds and bleeding in the process.

The woman was taken to Grafton Hospital to undergo tests before being taken to Grafton Police Station where she was charged with wound police officer executing duty reckless as to actual bodily harm, resist officer in execution of duty, and assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm.

The Toormina woman was granted conditional bail due to appear before Granton Local Court on Monday November 25 2019.

The officer was transported to Grafton Hospital for treatment.

clarence crime grafton court grafton local court traffic and highway patrol
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder accused asks if mum is at court appearance

        premium_icon Murder accused asks if mum is at court appearance

        Crime THE man accused of the Murwillumbah murder has had his case delayed for two weeks.

        HEALTH ALERT: Bushfire smoke affecting air quality

        HEALTH ALERT: Bushfire smoke affecting air quality

        Health Residents are reminding to stay vigilant about poor air quality

        • 15th Nov 2019 11:41 AM
        Is it time for an emergency services reserve?

        premium_icon Is it time for an emergency services reserve?

        Opinion We need a specialised response team, similar to the Army Reserve

        Norco just one of many businesses helping our fireys

        Norco just one of many businesses helping our fireys

        Business Businesses step up to help those affected by bush fire