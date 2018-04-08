Woman bites cop in popular Northern Rivers nightspot

A WOMAN will face court after she latched her teeth on a police officer's arm and wrestled with them while intoxicated.

About 1:45am on Friday April 6, police were flagged down by staff outside the Cheeky Monkeys Bar and Restaurant in Byron Bay.

The 28yr old female was refusing to leave the licence premises despite being escorted by security after being involved in an incident at the bar as well as smashing a portable EFTPOS card machine.

Police attempted to talk to her at the scene but the accused refused to listen, saying "I'm already talking to police on my phone, I'm not talking to youse” and was heard saying offensive language while walking away.

Police took hold of both the female's arms and attempted to put her into the caged section of the truck before she lent over with her head and bit the male Senior Constable on the right forearm for about three to five seconds.

The officer removed his arm from her teeth and she reportedly continued to wrestle with police back at the station.

She was charged with assault and resist police, fail to quit licenced premises and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on the April 19 2018.