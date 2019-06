SLOW DOWN: In NSW an important new road rule kicks in.

EMERGENCY services are at scene of a two-car crash near Alstonville this morning.

The crahs happened around 7.40am on Tuckombil Rd near Rifle Range Rd at Tuckombil.

According to Ambulance NSW, one patient has a graze on her forehead and is being treated at the scene for shock.

The condition of the other driver is unknown at this stage.

It is understood police and Rural Fire Service crews are also at the scene.

More to come.