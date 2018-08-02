Menu
Woman bashed, held prisoner for days inside house of horrors

Sarah Barnham
by
2nd Aug 2018 9:06 AM
A 40-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after a two-day horror assault on a 58-year-old woman in Maroochydore.

Police allege that over the weekend a woman was kept locked in a room at a Maud St home by a man who assaulted her several times and threatened to kill her.

Police claim the woman suffered injuries to her head, torso and legs.

The woman told police the man also held a knife to her throat and threatened to cut her throat.

The man will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning on charges of deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

