Subscribe Digital Edition
Woman attacked by shark on NSW far south coast

by Ava Benny-Morrison
13th Mar 2021 11:12 AM | Updated: 11:49 AM
A swimmer has been bitten by a shark on the NSW far south coast.

The woman in her 60s was bitten on the hip and thigh while swimming at Main Beach at Merimbula about 7am this morning.

The woman suffered superficial wounds to her back and hip, a NSW Ambulance spokesman, and was taken to Bega Hospital in a stable condition.

Main Beach today... The woman in her 60s was bitten on the hip and thigh.
Surf Life Saving NSW said the Department of Primary Industries were investigating the type and size of the shark.

Beaches from Wallagoot Lake to Pambula are expected to be closed for the next 24 hours.

Drones and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter are currently conducting searches from the air to track the shark.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Bob Whitney said the woman was swimming with her partner when she was bitten.

Bystanders helped get the woman to the shore and used towels to apply pressure to wounds on her shoulder and hip.

"She walked with assistance back to the shore," he said.

"They laid her down and addressed the wounds with towels. First aid was rendered until we arrived, six minutes after the emergency call."

Insp Whitney said witnesses recalled "in their words" they saw a large animal and fins sticking out of the water near where the woman had been swimming.

"She was conversing and walking to the paramedics and people around her (when paramedics arrived)," Insp Whitney said.

emergency injuries shark attack

