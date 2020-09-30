Woman at centre of Staggs sex tape scandal to plead guilty

A woman who allegedly shared a sex tape involving Broncos player Kotoni Staggs will plead guilty to a charge relating to its release, her lawyers have said.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson, 18, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court earlier this month, charged with one count of distributing a prohibited video recording.

Robinson was charged in August, after a sex tape allegedly depicting her and the Broncos centre appeared on social media.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson leaves the Magistrates Court in Brisbane. Picture: Dan Peled/NewsWire

After the video emerged, Staggs made a complaint to police.

Staggs was interviewed by the NRL Integrity Unit at the time and was immediately cleared to continue playing for the Broncos, after he reported the matter to police.

Lawyer Chelsea Waters, appearing on behalf of Robinson's law firm, Jacobson Mahony, today asked Magistrate Belinda Martin for a court date for Robinson to plead guilty.

Robinson's plea hearing was adjourned until October 16.

Robinson, who is on bail, did not appear in court today.

After Robinson's first appearance, her lawyer, Jason Jacobson, said outside court that Robinson was not behind the leaking of the video.

Kotoni Staggs on the field for the Brisbane Broncos this year. Picture:Scott Davis/NRL Photos

"It was never intended by her and she very much regrets that it did and she very much regrets the impact it's caused to Mr Staggs," Mr Jacobsen said.

Staggs and Robinson met via Instagram earlier this year.

The Broncos released a statement in August confirming the star centre was at the centre of a sex tape drama.

"The Brisbane Broncos have been made aware of a video recording involving Kotoni Staggs being circulated on social media," the statement said.

"The video is of a highly personal nature and has been released without his consent.

"The club is working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit, having alerted it as soon as becoming aware of the issue."

Dave Garratt of Howden Saggers Lawyers, who is representing Kotoni Staggs, said "I am in contact with Kotoni and keeping him updated on the progress of the matter.

"He is looking forward to the matter being finalised and putting this all behind him."

Mr Garratt said Staggs was fully aware of what happened in court today.

"Right now he's focussing on recovering from his injury."

Staggs suffered an ACL tear in a recent game against the Cowboys and is facing reconstructive surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period.

