FIRE ARREST: A woman will face Lismore bail court on Saturday February 23 for allegedly starting a grass fire at Bonalbo.
Woman refused bail over fire

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Feb 2019 9:58 AM
UPDATE: 11AM: AFTER facing Lismore Bail Court on Saturday morning a woman has been refused bail after being charged with starting a grass fire.

The woman resisted arrest yesterday after police were called to a property on Clarence Valley Way at Bonalbo.

Police will allege she was burning rubbish at her property.

She will appear in person at Lismore Local Court on Monday February 25.

A WOMAN is facing Lismore Bail Court this morning after being charged with lighting a fire.

Richmond Police District officers will allege that on Friday afternoon they were called to Clarence Way Bonalbo in relation to a large grass fire.

The fire was spreading over a number of properties and was moving towards a house.

Rural Fire Service crews from Bonalbo and Mallanganee attended and put the fire out after it had damaged about 300 meters of fencing and grassland on a nearby property.

Police then placed a 49-year-old Bonalbo woman under arrest for lighting the fire.

When advised she was under arrest she assaulted a Senior Constable, then resisted arrest.

The 49-year-old was conveyed to Casino Police Station where she was charged with a number of fire, bail and assault offences.

She has been bail refused and will appear in Lismore Bail Court today.

