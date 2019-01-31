Woman assaults her own mum with knife, wine bottle

A WOMAN has been accused of using a knife and a wine bottle to assault her own mother on at least two separate occasions.

Police will allege that on January 29, a 36-year-old South Grafton woman went to a Casino address to visit her mother.

The 36-year-old used a knife to inflict a laceration to her mother's arm.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the daughter went back to the house the next day and threw a brick through a glass door.

"A short time later the 36-year-old has picked up a bottle of wine and struck her mother to the back of her head and back," he said.

"Casino police were advised and attended soon after."

The daughter was arrested and charged with assault and destroying property.

Police also applied for a provisional Apprehended Violence Order on behalf of the mother.

The 36-year-old will appear at Casino Local Court in February.