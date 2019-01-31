Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman assaults her own mum with knife, wine bottle

31st Jan 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been accused of using a knife and a wine bottle to assault her own mother on at least two separate occasions.

Police will allege that on January 29, a 36-year-old South Grafton woman went to a Casino address to visit her mother.

The 36-year-old used a knife to inflict a laceration to her mother's arm.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the daughter went back to the house the next day and threw a brick through a glass door.

"A short time later the 36-year-old has picked up a bottle of wine and struck her mother to the back of her head and back," he said.

"Casino police were advised and attended soon after."

The daughter was arrested and charged with assault and destroying property.

Police also applied for a provisional Apprehended Violence Order on behalf of the mother.

The 36-year-old will appear at Casino Local Court in February.

assault casino elder abuse richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    No rain in sight and we're using more water than ever

    premium_icon No rain in sight and we're using more water than ever

    Environment WE ARE on track for the driest January on record, but Northern Rivers residents are churning through more water than ever.

    70 phone calls a day for water deliveries

    premium_icon 70 phone calls a day for water deliveries

    News Rainwater tank users reminded to book early and have patience

    Man accused of sexually touching baby was 'misunderstood'

    premium_icon Man accused of sexually touching baby was 'misunderstood'

    Crime The court heard the accused was known for "inappropriate behaviour”

    Woman who left horses to starve appeals sentence

    premium_icon Woman who left horses to starve appeals sentence

    Crime Owner portrays sweet appearance despite horrifying find on farm