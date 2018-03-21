Woman assaulted, property damaged in alleged rampage

A Casino man accused of a rampage through the town has faced court.

Cathy Adams

A CASINO man accused of damaging property during a three-hour police foot pursuit has faced court.

Willie Gordon, 19, applied for bail when he faced Lismore Local Court this week.

Mr Gordon was charged with two counts destroying or damaging property, common assault and failing to comply with reporting obligations after the incident last week.

Police will allege Mr Gordon destroyed a metal garden shed and fence paling during the lengthy pursuit last Friday afternoon.

He has also been accused of assaulting a woman as part of the incident.

In a brief appearance before the court on Saturday, Mr Gordon did not apply for bail.

But yesterday Magistrate David Heilpern knocked back his bid for release from custody.

He has not yet lodged a plea to the charges, but is expected to when he returns to court next Monday.