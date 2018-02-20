Menu
News

Woman arrested with large knife, heroin and ice

20th Feb 2018 4:08 PM

POLICE uncovered a weapon and a stash of drugs when they searched a woman at Goonellabah last week.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group allege that on the February 16 they saw a 45-year-old Goonellabah woman known to them on Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.

Police had cause to speak to the woman, who tried to leave the area. Police then searched the woman and located a large knife, heroin, methylamphetamine, suboxone, bupremorphine, naloxone and a clear liquid.

The 45-year-old has been charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited substance and being in custody of a knife - subsequent offence.

Further charges may be laid pending analysis of the clear liquid. She will appear in Lismore Local Court in March. #GoonellabahCrime

