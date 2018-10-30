Menu
Police have arrested a woman in Casino. Trevor Veale
Crime

Knife-wielding woman arrested after pouring petrol near car

JASMINE BURKE
30th Oct 2018 12:24 PM
A 31-YEAR-OLD woman will front court next month after several incidents in Casino last night involving knifes and petrol.

Police will allege that at 10.30pm last night the Casino woman attended an address on Waratah Street.

The 31-year-old started yelling at the occupants of the house, and police were called.

Police located the woman on Albert Street carrying a knife.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said police spoke to the female where she had three knives seized from her.

Police seized the knives then attended the Waratah Street address.

Insp Bruce said while conveying a person at this address away, the 31-year-old returned with a jerry can containing fuel, a cigarette lighter and three hammers.

It's alleged she poured petrol on the grass and around a vehicle at the address.

Police again located the woman nearby and she was placed under arrest.

She was charged with being in custody of a knife in a public place and armed with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was granted conditional bail and will appear in Casino Local Court next month.

