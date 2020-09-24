Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been bailed to appear in court for years’ worth of offences including 111 counts of fraud related to a local council.
A woman has been bailed to appear in court for years’ worth of offences including 111 counts of fraud related to a local council.
Crime

Woman arrested for $135,000 council fraud

by Annie McCann
24th Sep 2020 8:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been bailed to appear in court for years' worth of offences related to a local Council including 111 counts of fraud.

Tasmania Police said the 37-year-old Bothwell female has been charged on 111 counts of fraud, seven counts of dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage, five counts of stealing, one count of forgery and one count of uttering.

The multiple counts of fraud were believed to have occurred between 2013 and 2020 involving property from various Central Highlands Council suppliers worth $135,000.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation by Tasmania Police and the Central Highlands Council.

The woman is set to appear at the Hobart Magistrates Court at 9.30am on November 4.

annie.mccann@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman arrested for $135,000 council fraud

crime fraud police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40+ PHOTOS: Did we snap your pic at the Lismore Cup?

        Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Did we snap your pic at the Lismore Cup?

        News THE sun was shining and it was a great day to be trackside. Check out these fashionable men and women enjoying the Lismore Cup.

        Hammerhead shark sighting closes Evans Head beach

        Premium Content Hammerhead shark sighting closes Evans Head beach

        News A number of warnings have been issued about sharks today

        TOTAL FIRE BAN: Fireys issue warning for Friday

        TOTAL FIRE BAN: Fireys issue warning for Friday

        Weather Ballina, Byron, Tweed, Richmond, Clarence, Lismore, Kyogle affected

        Herne loses huge opportunity as motorsport bodies bicker

        Premium Content Herne loses huge opportunity as motorsport bodies bicker

        News THE Australian Autosport Association has taken aim at Motorsport Australia over...