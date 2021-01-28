Menu
A woman has been charged after police allegedly located 73 kilograms of cannabis following a vehicle stop in Byron.
News

Woman arrested as police seize nearly $500K drugs in truck

Alison Paterson
28th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
Police have confirmed they have charged a woman after officers allegedly located 73 kilograms of cannabis following a vehicle stop on the Northern Rivers.

Tweed/Byron Highway Patrol Command officers and detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District stopped a Pantech truck travelling on the Pacific Motorway, McLeods Shoot, near Byron Bay about 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 27.

Officers searched the vehicle, locating a significant amount of cannabis.

A man and woman, both aged 24, were arrested at the scene and were taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

The woman was charged with supply commercial quantity – cannabis.

The crop has an estimated potential street value of $480,000.

The woman appeared before Ballina Local Court today, where she was formally refused bail and will reappear on February 4.

Inquires continue.

Lismore Northern Star

