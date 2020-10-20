Woman arrested after several cars rammed at holiday park

About 12.15pm, police were called to a Byron Bay holiday park. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

A WOMAN was arrested by NSW Police earlier today in Byron Bay after a number of cars were damaged at a holiday park.

About 12.15pm, police were called to a holiday park on Broken Head Road at Byron Bay following reports a vehicle had rammed several other cars within the precinct.

Police arrived a short time later and observed more than half a dozen vehicles with minor damage.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

A woman was arrested and taken to Byron Central Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police are investigating whether the woman was involved in an earlier incident where a car was rammed at Wategos Beach before officers initiated a pursuit which was terminated a short time later.