Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing

25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in Adelaide.

Police and paramedics were called to a property at suburban Kilburn early on Saturday after reports of a domestic dispute.

Patrols found a 22-year-old man with a serious stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with his injuries considered life-threatening.

A woman ran from the home, jumping a rear fence but was quickly detained.

Police say she is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

