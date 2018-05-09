Menu
Police have established a crime scene after a woman allegedly robbed a Corndale home this afternoon.
Crime

Woman armed with a knife steals from rural property

9th May 2018 5:10 PM

POLICE have appealed for assistance after an armed robbery on the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

Police were alerted to a woman, armed with a knife, breaking into a property on Arthur Rd at Corndale about 2.30pm.

Police said the woman stole property and tried to steal a car from the home, about 17km north of Lismore, before leaving the scene.

No one was injured.

Richmond Police District officers established a crime scene and investigations were ongoing.

They wish to speak to a woman who may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

She was described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, with black hair, and was last seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit and a brown shirt.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident should phone Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively, you can use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

armed robbery corndale northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

