A police officer has fronted court in Darwin where a woman applied to take out a domestic violence order against him.
Crime

Woman applies for domestic violence order against senior cop

by Jason Walls
16th Feb 2021 8:11 PM | Updated: 9:01 PM
A SENIOR NT Police officer has fronted court in Darwin where a woman applied to take out a domestic violence order against him.

Superintendent Daniel Shean, 47, appeared in the Darwin Local Court on Tuesday in the domestic violence list.

Superintendent Daniel Shean provides an update on a rock throwing incident at a Darwin city supermarket in December.
Late on Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner Michael White confirmed Supt Shean remained on duty and is he not understood to be facing any criminal charges.

"A 47-year-old male police officer appeared in court today regarding a civil matter that did not relate to his employment," he said.

"Professional Standards Command have oversight of this matter. The officer remains on duty."

Supt Shean last fronted the media at a press conference on December 8 last year where he gave an update on a rock throwing incident at a Darwin supermarket.

He has been based in Katherine and recently headed up the search for missing Victorian man Daymon Ness.

In October last year, Supt Shean said police would continue to target drug and alcohol related harm in the Katherine community following an operation on the Stuart Hwy.

"Drugs and alcohol continue to cause harm in our community, specifically domestic violence, assaults and social disorder," he said.

"Katherine police are committed to preventing drug and alcohol-related harm in our community.

"Operations such as this, commensurate with other positive prevention and enforcement activities, will continue to occur in Katherine."

Supt Shean has been a member of the NT Police force since 2007 after spending 10 years with South Australia Police.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.    

jason.walls1@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Woman applies for DV order against senior Territory cop

court crime domestic violence

