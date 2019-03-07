Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snapped wires at the scene. Photo: @CFMEUQNT / Twitter
Snapped wires at the scene. Photo: @CFMEUQNT / Twitter
News

Woman ‘two metres from death’ in worksite crane accident

by Emily Halloran & Tali Eley
7th Mar 2019 4:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY woman has narrowly avoided being crushed to death after a yellow hook weighing 500kg fell from a crane at a construction site at Mermaid Beach.

Locals in the area heard a large crash just before 11am on Bondi Avenue.

An elderly woman who lives in the area had been "two metres" from where the crane part landed as she walked home from a local cafe, a local business owner said.

She was "shaken" but not physically hurt.

The scene of the accident in Mermaid Beach.
The scene of the accident in Mermaid Beach.


It is believed the accident happened after wires snapped. Damaged wires were clearly visible on the hook after it fell to the ground.

Crews are working to repair the crane rig, both on the ground and in the air, as work grinds to a halt on the site.

Bondi Ave also remains closed to motorists as repair work continues.

Officials from the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union are on scene investigating the incident alongside Workplace Health and Safety officers.

The incident comes months after a crane had dropped 20 storeys at a Gold Coast worksite.

More to come.

gold coast injured near death worksite

Top Stories

    Teen trapped, two hospitalised after car crash near Lismore

    premium_icon Teen trapped, two hospitalised after car crash near Lismore

    Breaking MULTIPLE emergency crews have been called to the scene where three patients were involved in a crash, including an air ambulance.

    • 7th Mar 2019 4:03 PM
    Nail-biting moment as turf is inspected for AFL match

    premium_icon Nail-biting moment as turf is inspected for AFL match

    Sport AFL's consulting agronomist inspects Oakes Oval

    Car rolls over guard rail after Pacific Highway smash

    premium_icon Car rolls over guard rail after Pacific Highway smash

    News One lane of the highway is being affected after the crash

    Mayor's wife, mother, friend will be sorely missed

    Mayor's wife, mother, friend will be sorely missed

    News Council extends love to Mayor's family after loss of wife