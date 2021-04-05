Menu
FILE PHOTO: A woman was charged when she allegedly blew over the alcohol limit after a crash.. Pic Annette Dew
News

Woman allegedly under the influence at time of crash

Cathy Adams
5th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Police charged a woman when she allegedly blew over the alcohol driving limit after a crash.

About 9:30pm on Monday March 29, police were notified by Queensland Police to keep a look out for a Black Jeep.

Police allege the female driver was refused service at a Coolangatta bottle shop, she then got into her vehicle and drove into NSW.

At 9.43pm police were called to a single vehicle accident on Kirkwood Road Tweed Heads South.

The driver has gotten out of the vehicle and was assessed by ambulance officers. She was breath tested which returned a positive result.

She was detained and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she returned a reading of 0.165 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

Her licence was suspended. She was issued a Court Attendance Notice to attend Tweed Heads Local Court in April.

