Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed pet cat 20 times

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
24th Oct 2019 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A woman who allegedly stabbed her pet cat 20 times before throwing it off a balcony in Dee Why has been charged with multiple animal cruelty offences.

On Wednesday about 8.20am police were called to a unit on Moorambra Rd, Dee Why where they found a dead cat which had been stabbed 20 times.

Following a brief investigation, officers took the 19-year-old cat owner to the Northern Beaches hospital for a mental health assessment.

She was then arrested by police and charged with multiple animal cruelty offences including torture.

A second cat was found in the unit and the RSPCA is now looking after the animal.

The woman's bail was refused and she is due to face Manly Local Court today.

More Stories

animal cruelty court crime editors picks

Top Stories

    #11-20: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #11-20: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport THERE are a few surfers in this installment of our list, along with a legendary cricketer and some other famous names.

    'Overwhelming' support for motorbike club after mate's death

    premium_icon 'Overwhelming' support for motorbike club after mate's death

    News A trip of a lifetime for a group of riders ended in heartbreak

    DA for water extraction proposal withdrawn by applicant

    premium_icon DA for water extraction proposal withdrawn by applicant

    Council News The proposal had drawn large numbers of public submissions

    Fireworks and good old-fashioned fun at Alstonville Show

    Fireworks and good old-fashioned fun at Alstonville Show

    News Plenty to do at the 131st Alstonville Show this Friday and Saturday