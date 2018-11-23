Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police confirmed they are investigating an alleged rape. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Police confirmed they are investigating an alleged rape. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

Woman allegedly raped by staff member

by Kirstin Payne
23rd Nov 2018 5:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed they are investigating an alleged rape that occurred during Melbourne Cup celebrations on the Gold Coast.

The woman was allegedly raped at an establishment on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on the evening of Tuesday November 6.

The alleged attack occurred just after 8pm.

According to a source who was at the venue, the woman had gone to the bathroom alone where she was followed and then allegedly raped by a staff member.

Later that evening the woman confronted the alleged attacker and called the police.

Those present said police arrived and cordoned off the area where the alleged rape was believed to have taken place.

Police also took possession of CCTV footage of the venue.

The Bulletin approached the venue where the alleged attack was believed to have taken place.

Management however said they were unaware of any issues.

gold coast melbourne cup rape

Top Stories

    Children under FACS care were referred to UM

    premium_icon Children under FACS care were referred to UM

    News THE State Government body in charge of child protection may have known about the situation as early as 2013.

    A new lease on life for Ballina shopping precinct

    premium_icon A new lease on life for Ballina shopping precinct

    Business 'Tired' Tamar village, Ballina gets a $1.5 million dollar makeover.

    Water extraction targeted in unanimous council decision

    premium_icon Water extraction targeted in unanimous council decision

    Council News Non-agricultural, non-domestic water extraction could be banned

    Which LGA is leading the carbon neutral movement?

    Which LGA is leading the carbon neutral movement?

    Environment The decision to go carbon neutral sets a strong example.

    Local Partners