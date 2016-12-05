Woman allegedly raped at social gathering

A 39-year-old Casino man has been charged with sexual assault.

Police will allege that on November 19 the 39-year-old was at a social gathering in Casino, senior constable David Henderson said.

It will be alleged that the man has sexually assaulted a victim then left the location.

The matter was reported to police who commenced an investigation, snr cnst Henderson said.

On Friday December 2 police received information that the man was at an address in Northern Casino.

He was placed under arrest and later charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.