Woman was allegedly paid to murder man's father

Cathy Adams

THE prosecution will rely on text messages, recorded conversations and witnesses to prove a former Byron Bay woman attempted to murder a North Coast father during a bloody home invasion four years ago, a court has heard.

It's alleged Jessica Honey Fallon, then 20, was paid by Michael Phillip Martin to kill his estranged father, Michael Anthony Martin at his South Murwillumbah unit on the night of April 6 and into the early hours of April 7, 2014.

Ms Fallon has pleaded not guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent to murder Mr Martin snr.

She also pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Edmund Manning, who was staying with Mr Martin snr at the time of the attack.

In his brief opening address at the start of the trial, Crown prosecutor Brendan Campbell told Lismore District Court there was been no "forensic link" that placed Ms Fallon or anybody else at the scene.

He said the men would have died if they didn't receive medical treatment and that they had "extremely limited memory and both (were) unable to identify attackers".

Mr Campbell said a series of unrecorded and recorded conversations between Ms Fallon, police and others would implicate her in the April attack.

He said despite inconsistencies throughout those conversations, the consistent factor was Ms Fallon's admissions of involvement during the home invasion.

Mr Campbell alleged she had "volunteered her involvement in a home invasion" and highlighted a text message sent to a person referred to as "Dan the man Cox" on May 20, 2014 where part of it read: "did a home invasion, all over now".

He also read a transcript of another conversation in June 2014 where its alleged Ms Fallon admitted in the context of the April attack: "Trust me, I'm going to be paying for this for a very long time ... It's a long story but he deserved it".

Defence counsel Alissa Moen said that it was incorrect that all conversations presented to by the Crown should be characterised as admissions.

Ms Moen said Ms Fallon's mental health issues that made her "vulnerable of making false confessions". She also raised issues of potential unfairness by officers toward Ms Fallon during recorded interviews in June and July 2014.

It's expected medical experts and police officers involved in the case will give evidence today. The trial continues under Judge Deborah Sweeney.