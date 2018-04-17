Woman allegedly kidnapped and beaten in Mackay

A man is facing court in relation to an alleged kidnapping and assault in Mackay.

UPDATE 2.40PM:

A WOMAN was fortunate to have escaped life-threatening injuries after she was allegedly kidnapped and tortured in an ordeal that lasted 40 minutes, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Tucker said this afternoon the 39-year-old woman had been confronted by up to five men at a hotel on Gregory St on Sunday about 5.50pm.

It's alleged she was assaulted in the foyer before being dragged into a car.

Police will further allege the woman was assaulted in the car and taken to a location in Bakers Creek, halfway between Sarina and Mackay.

The woman was beaten with a pole police will allege.

Somehow she was able to escape and seek help at a nearby farmhouse.

Emergency services were called about 6.30pm.

Det Snr Sgt Tucker said the entire ordeal had lasted about 40 minutes and could have been far worse.

The 39-year-old woman had lacerations and a suspected broken arm.

"There's a number of people that we are still seeking in relation to this matter, and we are attempting to identify and locate all persons involved," Det Snr Sgt Tucker said.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon at a local business in relation to the matter and has since been charged with kidnapping, torture, and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court today.

EARLIER 12PM:

A WOMAN was allegedly dragged from her home and assaulted with a metal pole by a gang of five men in a kidnapping in Mackay Sunday night.

A 40-year-old Mackay man facing charges in relation to the incident is due to face Mackay Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He has been charged with one count each of kidnapping and torture and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company.

Police will allege a group of up to five men confronted the 39-year-old woman at an address on Gregory St on April 15.

The group became involved in a verbal altercation before the woman was allegedly assaulted in the building then led outside by the group and forced into a vehicle.

It's also alleged she was struck a number of times with a metal pole before being driven to a location on Connors Rd at Bakers Creek.

The group then allegedly dragged the woman from the car and further assaulted her with a pole before she managed to flee and hide before contacting police.

The woman suffered multiple lacerations, bruising and a suspected broken arm and was taken by ambulance to Mackay Base Hospital for further treatment.

Investigations are continuing.