Bystanders go to the aid of a woman allegedly injured during the anti-Adani protest in Clermont. Picture: Bob Brown Foundation Matthew Newton
Woman allegedly injured in Clermont released from hospital

Caitlan Charles
1st May 2019 12:24 PM
A WOMAN allegedly injured in Clermont during the anti-Adani protest has been released from Mackay Base Hospital.

The 62-year-old NSW woman was one of the 400 protesters in Clermont as part of the Bob Brown Foundation Stop Adani Convoy.

She was allegedly injured in an incident involving a horse at the Clermont showgrounds.

The woman said she would be returning home to northern NSW, at statement from the Bob Brown Foundation said on Wednesday.

"Although bruised and battered, my injuries are not as severe as they might have been," the 62 year old said.

"I would like to thank the staff of Mackay Base Hospital, the helicopter rescue team, the ambulance officers and the Clermont Hospital, with special mention of the wonderful nurses Jo and Paula.

"I would also like to thank the folk of Clermont who sent flowers and wishes for my speedy recovery."

The convoy will head to Armidale in NSW tomorrow.

