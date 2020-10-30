Menu
A police officer has allegedly been attacked in Tweed Heads.
Woman allegedly attacks cop during arrest

Aisling Brennan
30th Oct 2020 12:14 PM
A POLICE officer has allegedly been spat on, bitten and kicked while arresting a woman at Tweed Heads.

Tweed Byron Police District officers attended a home on Enid Street, Tweed Heads, about 6pm on Thursday, October 29, following reports of a dispute between a man and a woman.

A 49-year-old woman was asked to leave the premises before she allegedly spat on the male Acting Inspector.

A struggle ensued during which the woman allegedly bit the officer twice on the hand and kicked him in the groin and legs.

The woman was subsequently arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

She was charged with five offences, including three counts of assault police, assault police occasioning actual bodily harm and resisting police.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The officer sustained small lacerations to his hand.

More information to come.

police assault charge tweed byron police district tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

