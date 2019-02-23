Woman allegedly assaults police over mountain bike

POLICE INJURED: Two Richmond Police District officers were allegedly assaulted when they visited a licensed Goonellabah premises in relation to a stolen mountain bike.

POLICE INJURED: Two Richmond Police District officers were allegedly assaulted when they visited a licensed Goonellabah premises in relation to a stolen mountain bike. Supplied

A WOMAN who allegedly assaulted two police officers will face court next March.

On Friday evening two police officers were allegedly assaulted with one punched to the back of his head and had a shoulder dislocated.

Inspector Susie Johnston said the officers were injured in the process of the investigation at 10.20pm on Friday.

"They were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station,” she said.

"Police will allege that on February 11 a 27-year old Goonellabah woman stole a mountain bike from a licensed premises at Goonellabah.”

She said police attended the Goonellabah licensed premises and spoke to the 27-year-old about this incident.

While doing so a 40-year old Goonellabah man tried to interfere with police.

"Both people were advised they were under arrest but then they stated fighting with police,” she said.

"While doing so the 27-year-old woman has punched a Senior Constable to the back of the head and another Senior Constable had a shoulder dislocated.”

Insp Johnson said police used capsicum spray on the 40-year-old.

Both were taken to Lismore Police station; the 27-year-old woman was charged with Assault Police Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Resist Police on two accounts and Larceny.

"The man was was charged with Resist Police twice and Offensive Language,” Insp Johnson.

"Both were bailed and will appear at Lismore Local Court on March 18.”