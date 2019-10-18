Woman alleged to have stolen $180,000 from employer

An Evans Head woman is facing some 300 fraud allegations.

An Evans Head woman is facing some 300 fraud allegations. Rodney Stevens

A NORTH Coast woman accused of defrauding almost $180,000 from her employer will return to court in November.

Evans Head woman Tracey Louise Hughes, 55, has lodged no formal pleas to almost 300 fraud allegations against her.

Police will allege she fraudulently transferred funds from her employer, a Northern Rivers business, over 330 transactions during a seven year period from January 12, 2012.

Ms Hughes was granted bail after her arrest on July.

The case went before Ballina Local Court on Wednesday and Ms Hughes is next expected to face court in Lismore on November 27.