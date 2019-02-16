Woman accused of string of offences granted bail

In one incident, the woman's victims woke to her attempting to steal a motorbike from their living room.

In one incident, the woman's victims woke to her attempting to steal a motorbike from their living room. Marc Stapelberg

A WOMAN accused of a host of offences has been granted bail.

Tanya Cowan, 42, who appeared via video link before Lismore Local Court on Monday, wiped her eyes as she heard her release application was successful.

The Kyogle woman has pleaded not guilty to three counts of using intimidation or violence to unlawfully influence a person, affray, entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, and having custody of a knife in a public place, all of which stem from an alleged incident at a Summerland Way, Kyogle home on November 11 last year.

She had pleaded guilty to charges from November 17, including two counts of common assault, break and enter, three counts of stalking or intimidation and destroying or damaging property.

She also pleaded guilty to resisting her arresting police on November 20.

According to court documents, one of the victims of the November 17 matter woke to find Ms Cowan in their living room, astride a motorbike which was being kept there at about 4am.

She was attempting to kick-start the motorbike when she was confronted by one of the residents.

She told the victims she would "fix the door", which she had smashed, as she left.

From a separate matter on November 8, Ms Cowan has pleaded guilty to being armed with a machete with intent to commit an indictable offence, and not guilty to intimidating police in Kyogle.

The court heard Ms Cowan was accepted on the MERIT program while on bail, but failed to comply with her responsibilities.

But there had been a "change of circumstances" since she was refused bail in December, Magistrate David Heilpern said.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik said in relation to the affray allegations, there was DNA from two knives which had returned no positive profiles.

He said police therefore conceded the case for this charge was "weak".

The court heard Cowan had been living in Kyogle but, if granted bail, would stay with a friend in the Wollongong area.

"That would put a significant distance between the people involved in this matter and the co-accused," Mr Crick said.

Mr Crick suggested to the court his client might not necessarily be facing a custodial sentence even if found guilty of the contested charges.

"It seems there is something other than a custodial sentence available to her," he said.

Mr Heilpern granted Cowan bail, saying there were "some risks" but that they "could be remedied".

Mr Heilpern adjourned the November 8 matter to Lismore Local Court on March 1.

The other matters will go before Kyogle Local Court on March 14.