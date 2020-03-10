Menu
Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

Aisling Brennan
10th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
A NORTH Coast woman who allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer entered her guilty plea on Monday.

Tracey Louise Hughes, 55, was arraigned in Lismore District Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to only one of the 330 charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception which she is facing.

Police will allege the Evans Head woman fraudulently transferred the funds from her employer, a Northern Rivers business, over a seven-year period from January 12, 2012, until early January, 2019.

She allegedly transferred a total of almost $180,000 to her own bank account through 330 transactions in that time.

Hughes was arrested in Evans Head on July 4 last year.

Court documents show a further 329 charges will be used as back-up charges.

Hughes' matter will return for mention in the Lismore District Court on May 19.

