Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman accused of stealing $120k from business

by SARAH MATTHEWS
10th Apr 2020 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of stealing more than $120,000 from a local Darwin business over four years did not attend court for her first appearance.

Kristy Louise Gall, 39, was charged by detectives from the NT Police Major Fraud Squad earlier this month with aggravated stealing.

She was issued a summons to appear for the first mention of the matter in the Darwin Local Court on Monday.

Police will allege that Gall stole $122,905.50 from a Darwin business between 2014 and 2018.

She is also alleged to have made unauthorised personal purchases with her employer's bank cards and increased her annual and sick leave balances beyond her authorised entitlement.

Gall's lawyer, Peter Maley, appeared on his client's behalf, with Gall not appearing in court herself.

The matter will return to court for a preliminary examination mention on June 3.

Defendants are ordinarily not required to appear in court when they are legally represented.

Originally published as Woman accused of stealing $120k from Darwin business

court darwin local court stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Easter sweet treats for sick kids

        premium_icon Easter sweet treats for sick kids

        News LOCAL sport organisation kicks off Easter fun with sweet treats for sick children.

        G-bah man’s humerus way to create joy

        premium_icon G-bah man’s humerus way to create joy

        News A GOONELLABAH man is tickling the funny bone of his neighbourhood amid the COVID-19...

        Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        premium_icon Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        News DELIVERY of the 2020 influenza vaccine have commenced for eligible people under the...

        Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        premium_icon Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        News IF YOU’RE in the market for a rental property on the Northern Rivers, now is a good...