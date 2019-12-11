Woman accused of stabbing teacher applies for bail

Police outside Byron Bay Public School where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.

A WOMAN charged with stabbing a school teacher, fracturing his arm, is awaiting confirmation she’ll be supported by health practitioners if she’s released on bail.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in Silverwater Women’s Prison.

She’s been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over an April 30 incident in which she allegedly entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler’s arm was fractured during the incident.

When the matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, the woman’s solicitor, Tracey Randall, said her client was applying for bail.

Ms Randall said her client, who had “quite a history” with mental health issues, had undertaken two psychologist reports which had been presented to the court as part of a “voluminous” bundle of material.

“There was a fitness issue, it’s no longer an issue,” Ms Randall said.

However, Ms Randall told the court she was still waiting for a final report from the Byron Community Health Clinic outlining the level of support her client would be given once if granted bail.

She said she expected to receive the document by the close of business on Wednesday.

Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson adjourned the matter until Thursday to allow for the extra documents to be filed in order to set a date for a case conference.

She stated the extra time will allow her to “read all the material overnight”.