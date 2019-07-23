Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Bay Public School was in lockdown on April 30 after a woman allegedly stabbed a teacher.
Byron Bay Public School was in lockdown on April 30 after a woman allegedly stabbed a teacher. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Woman accused of stabbing primary school teacher faces court

Liana Turner
by
23rd Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of stabbing a teacher at Byron Bay Public School remains in custody.

The Suffolk Park resident, who cannot be named, faced Byron Bay Local Court via video link from custody on Monday.

Police will allege the 33-year-old entered Byron Bay Public School about 7.15am April 30 before stabbing teacher, Zane Vockler, with a pair of scissors.

She has entered no formal plea to her charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse.

The court heard a brief of evidence had been served upon the defence.

Her solicitor, Tracey Randall, made no application for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate Karen Stafford.

That matter was adjourned for charge certification to be completed by the DPP and will go before Lismore Local Court on September 11.

Interim apprehended violence orders protecting two people, understood to be the accused's son and his father - whose names were suppressed by the court - were extended.

An unrelated charge of destroy or damage property, previously found proven by the court, was also relisted to September 11.

Ms Randall told the court she was likely to make an application for that matter to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act on that date.

In relation to this property matter, Ms Randall said her client was "clearly ill at the time of the allegations” in which she threw a brick at a Holden Commodore in Suffolk Park on January 7, damaging it.

"(She) has asked me to note for the record that she's very much struggling in custody because of staff shortages resulting in cell lockdowns, which is damaging her mental health,” Ms Randall said.

Matters relating to an unrelated knife-related assault and an AVO breach, for which the woman was serving good behaviour bonds when she damaged the car, will return to the court on the same day.

She will be re-sentenced on those matters if the Mental Health Act application is not successful.

byron bay local court byron bay public school northern rivers crime school stabbing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    premium_icon Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    Business LISMORE businesses recognised in annual awards for success over the 2018/2019 year.

    Missing man last seen in Nimbin

    Missing man last seen in Nimbin

    News Missing man last seen in Nimbin

    PHOTOS: Horse power on show in Casino

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Horse power on show in Casino

    News Everything horsepowered, from vintage cars to heavy horse events

    Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    premium_icon Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    Politics NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay visited Lismore today