21°
News

Woman accused of spitting on two policemen

27th Apr 2017 9:40 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WOMAN has been refused bailing after allegedly repeatedly spitting on and assaulting two police officers.

Senior Constable David Henderson said Casino police attended a McDougall Street address this morning to arrest a 30-year-old Casino woman who was wanted on a warrant.

The woman was found hiding inside a house.

She was placed under arrest and escorted to a caged police vehicle.

At this point the woman has spat on a Senior Constable, snr const Henderson said.

The woman was restrained, then spat on the same Senior Constable's face.

She then spat onto the chest area of a second Senior Constable.

Police then sprayed the woman with capsicum spray, snr const Henderson said.

She was taken to Casino Police station where she continued spitting in the cells.

The woman will be bail refused and will face Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  assault crime northern rivers crime police

Police speak to farmers, residents in bid to find men on run

Police speak to farmers, residents in bid to find men on run

SEVERAL police cars are involved in a hunt for three men on Cabbage Tree Island near Ballina this morning.

  • News

  • 27th Apr 2017 10:47 AM

CCTV uncovers identities involved in Anzac Day brawl

Police have identified several people involved in a 20-people brawl on Anzac Day

Police hone in on Anzac Day trouble makers

Byron metal band to help clean waterways

In Hearts Wake peform at The Northern in Byron Bay.

Band hopes fans will join them to care for local problem waterways.

Five things on Ballina Shire Council's agenda

Ballina Shire Council chamberPhoto Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

What you need to know about today's council meeting

Local Partners

Five things on Ballina Shire Council's agenda

FROM ocean pool planning to sorting out environmental management: Here's what you need to know about today's council meeting.

Gollan Hotel: 'We've got a few decisions to make'

Gollan Hotel Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

“At the moment, we’re still looking very positive.”

Old-time music by young Canadian guns

The Montreal-based All Day Breakfast Stringband plays old time music from the southern and midwestern USA using fiddle, guitar, double bass and banjo.

The All Day Breakfast Stringband is coming to Kyogle

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Byron metal band to help clean waterways

In Hearts Wake peform at The Northern in Byron Bay.

Band hopes fans will join them to care for local problem waterways.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. Only 2 lots remaining! The...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

SNEAK PREVIEW - Peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,275,000 to...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Exclusive Byron Bay Beach Resort

1 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 4 4 Contact Agent

Here is a very unique opportunity to own and operate your own exclusive micro resort in the heart of beachfront Byron Bay. The property consists of 4 opulent...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $830,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!