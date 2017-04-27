Woman accused of spitting on two policemen

A WOMAN has been refused bailing after allegedly repeatedly spitting on and assaulting two police officers.

Senior Constable David Henderson said Casino police attended a McDougall Street address this morning to arrest a 30-year-old Casino woman who was wanted on a warrant.

The woman was found hiding inside a house.

She was placed under arrest and escorted to a caged police vehicle.

At this point the woman has spat on a Senior Constable, snr const Henderson said.

The woman was restrained, then spat on the same Senior Constable's face.

She then spat onto the chest area of a second Senior Constable.

Police then sprayed the woman with capsicum spray, snr const Henderson said.

She was taken to Casino Police station where she continued spitting in the cells.

The woman will be bail refused and will face Lismore Local Court today.