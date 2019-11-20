Menu
Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, was granted bail after being charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of public officer, wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Woman accused of park ranger bashing released

by Alexandria Utting
20th Nov 2019 7:30 PM
A WOMAN who allegedly assaulted two National Parks rangers at Bribie Island earlier this month has been released from custody.

Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, leaves Richlands Magistrates Court. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, was granted bail in the Richlands Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of public officer, wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs on November 9.

The charges came after the woman was confronted filming another woman climbing a World War II memorial on Bribie Island and allegedly assaulted the rangers.

Zoe Lee Ouchirenko, 24, leaves Richlands Magistrates Court. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
She was granted bail on the condition she reside at her Algester property and will return to court in Beenleigh on December 4.

Ouchirenko had been in custody since earlier this month.

crime violence zoe lee ouchirenko

