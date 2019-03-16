Woman accused of paramedic attack 'didn't want' help

The woman was accused of wielding a knife and threatening paramedics when they attended her home.

The woman was accused of wielding a knife and threatening paramedics when they attended her home. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

A YOUNG woman who was accused of lashing out at paramedics with a knife will be required to have ongoing mental health treatment, a court has heard.

The 22-year-old appeared before Ballina Local Court on Thursday.

Solicitor Bill Roberts asked Magistrate Jeff Linden to deal with the matter under the Mental Health Act.

He tendered to the court a mental health care plan which was proposed for his client, who suffers from schizophrenia.

The woman was charged with two counts each of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault over an alleged incident at her Evans Head home on June 25 last year.

Police had alleged the woman was wielding a 30cm kitchen knife and threatened two ambulance officers at her Evans Head home while refusing assistance from them.

Mr Roberts conceded the allegations, in which were serious.

"It's a matter where (my client) was at home,” he said.

"She didn't want to be taken to the mental health facility.”

Mr Roberts said the charges alleged "specific intent” which the prosecution may find it difficult to prove, due to his client's "mental state at the time”.

The court heard the woman had experienced a relationship breakdown and was in denial about her mental illness at the time of the alleged incident but had spent several months in treatment in the months that followed.

"It would be beneficial to the community is she gets back on track,” Mr Roberts said.

Prosecutor Sergeant Scott did not object to the lawyer's application but told Mr Linden there was a question of whether the six month treatment plan proposed was enough.

Sgt Scott said the treatment plan did appear to be "thorough”.

"In terms of the treatment though, the court has to be satisfied six months is an adequate time... to show compliance,” she said.

Mr Linden said a psychological report tendered to the court was "very helpful”.

"There is a very comprehensive treatment plan set out as an annexure to the report,” he said.

"It's clear that these were serious matters indeed, however it's also clear that she was in the midst of suffering from a mental illness at the time.”

He discharged the woman and dismissed her charges, subject to a range of conditions set out in her treatment plan.