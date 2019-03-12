Woman accused of illegal fire to challenge some charges

The area damaged by the fire in Bonalbo.

The area damaged by the fire in Bonalbo. Snr Con David Henderson Facabook

A BONALBO woman charged over an illegal fire will fight two of her seven allegations.

Leah Angela Braid, 49, appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link on Monday afternoon.

Police charged Braid after she allegedly set alight material in a drum on Friday, February 22, before allowing it to spread onto a neighbouring property.

Solicitor Ivan McKay entered not guilty pleas on her behalf to charges of damaging property by fire and permitting a fire to escape her land, causing damage on her behalf.

Mr McKay entered guilty pleas to her remaining charges of assaulting police, two counts of resisting police, burning garbage without a permit and leaving a fire lit without extinguishing it.

Braid remains in custody over the allegations.