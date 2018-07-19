Menu
Ballina Court House.
Ballina Court House. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Woman accused of hindering manslaughter case faces court

Liana Turner
by
19th Jul 2018 12:45 PM
A WOMAN accused of hindering a manslaughter investigation has faced court.

Ballina woman Kim Tracey McKeown, 47, appeared before Ballina Local Court for the first time today.

Police have charged Ms McKeown with hindering an investigation into a serious indictable offence between May 12 and June 26.

She allegedly gave police a false statement intending to hinder the investigation of a serious charge, relating to the manslaughter charge against Bradley Presbury.

Mr Presbury, 22, was charged over the death of Iluka man Aaron Marks in May along with 25-year-old Justin Anderson.

Defence solicitor Amy Barker lodged no plea on Ms McKeown's behalf and asked for the matter to be adjourned.

The court heard the matter had been referred to the DPP for consideration.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter until July 26.

Ms McKeown is expected to lodge a plea on that date.

Lismore Northern Star

