Woman accused of causing serious crash remains on bail

The woman is facing a total of 21 charges which arose from the crash.

The woman is facing a total of 21 charges which arose from the crash. The Northern Star

THE case against a woman charged over a serious crash will return to court next month.

Sydney woman Honey J Danniels, 33, was excused from attending Byron Bay Local Court when her matter was mentioned on Monday.

Ms Danniels remains on bail and is facing 21 charges, including two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, causing bodily harm by misconduct, driving under the influence of drugs and negligent driving.

Police will allege she was the driver responsible for an October 25, 2018 head-on crash which left a 19-year-old Mullumbimby woman with a fractured spine.

A Suzuki Vitara, which police will allege Ms Danniels was driving, collided with a Suzuki Swift on Myocum Rd at Ewingsdale about 11am that day.

Ms Danniels was arrested on April 14 this year.

Ms Danniels is also facing 13 charges over alleged drug supply and restricted substance supply, relating to methamphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, oxycodone and diazepam police allege she had in her possession at the time of the incident.

Before court on Monday, Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the matter until September 23.