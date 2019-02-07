Menu
A Bonalbo woman is appealing her sentence which she received for animal cruelty offences.
Crime

Woman guilty of animal neglect challenges sentence severity

by Aisling Brennan
7th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
A BONALBO woman appealing her sentence over animal abuse offences has had her had hearing delayed.

Leah Angela Braid, 49, appeared in Lismore District Court on Wednesday to challenge the severity of her sentence.

Braid was sentenced in the Local Court last year to a three month term of imprisonment for animal cruelty offences after the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found a near-starving mare and foal on her property in February 2018.

She was convicted of two counts of failing to provide proper and sufficient food to an animal, failing to provide an animal with proper shelter and two counts of failing to provide vet treatment.

Braid's matter was delayed on Wednesday when Judge Wells said the court had received a letter confirming the RSPCA inspector involved in Braid's case "was too ill to attend or too ill to fly yesterday."

"We'll have to vacate the matter," Judge Wells said.

The matter has been set down to March 21.

Braid remains on bail.

Lismore Northern Star

