The woman is accused of trying to take a child from a FACS facility in Lismore.
Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Woman accused of abducting her two-year-old son faces court

Liana Turner
by
22nd May 2018 4:00 PM
A NORTHERN Rivers woman accused of trying to take a child from state care has been urged to seek legal advice.

The 29-year-old, who cannot be named, faced Lismore Local Court today.

She was charged with taking or detaining a child with intent to remove them from parental control.

Police have alleged she tried to take her two-year-old son from a Department of Family and Community Services facility during a supervised visit in Lismore in January.

The matter was stood down briefly as a defence lawyer present in court offered to speak with the woman.

But the court heard she declined representation.

In court, woman claimed FACS "unlawfully” took her child from her and demanded "full restoration” of custody of her child.

She asked Magistrate David Heilpern if he would accept documents corroborating this claim.

Mr Heilpern said it was "not the time for evidence”, as the matter was listed for mention.

The matter was adjourned until July 3 and the woman remains on bail.

She has not lodged a plea.

Lismore Northern Star

