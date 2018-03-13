Woman accused of abducting her son, 2, faces court

A WOMAN accused of taking a child from state care without consent is due to face court again in May.

The Northern Rivers woman, 29, was charged with taking or detaining a child with intent to remove them from parental control after allegedly abducting her two-year-old son - who was under the care of the Department of Family and Community Services - during a supervised visit in Lismore in January.

The matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court today and was adjourned until Tuesday, May 8.

The woman, who cannot be named, remains on bail and has not yet lodged a plea.