Woman accused of gatecrashing Zumba class, beating up instructor
A WOMAN is accused of gatecrashing a Zumba class and violently attacking the instructor.
Sonia Leigh-Anne Parkinson faced Maryborough Magistrates Court this week charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.
The court heard that Ms Parkinson entered a hall in Biggenden where a Zumba class was taking place and got on stage to confront the instructor.
Police Prosecutor Michael Quirk said the pair "wrestled" while dance participants watched on.
The 42-year-old woman yelled at Magistrate John Smith when he commented that she had anger issues.
"I watched her face as the facts were read out," Mr Smith said.
"She's got a problem and it's one with anger management."
Ms Parkinson loudly said: "No your honour, I don't agree with that."
No plea was entered. Her defence lawyer John Willett used the appearance to request a brief of evidence.
The Biggenden woman is on bail.