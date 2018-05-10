Woman, 81, savagely mauled by dog at G'bah

UPDATE, 9am: POLICE have expressed their disappointment with a man who left the scene where an elderly woman was mauled by a dog in Goonellabah.

Richmond Police District Inspector Doug Connors said the apparent owner of the dog - which attacked an 81-year-old in a park near Goonellabah Football Club - helped the victim to her feet but left after other members of the public approached.

"It would have been a very frightening situation for an elderly person to find themselves being attached by an animal," Insp Connors said.

"We're extremely disappointed the owner of the animal, while he initially assister the victim to her feet, left her."

He urged the owner of the dog, or anyone who might have information about their whereabouts, to come forward.

Anyone with information has been urged to call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 without delay and quote police reference number E67898438.

Initial report: AN ELDERLY woman has been left with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Goonellabah.

The 81-year-old was walking in a park behind Goonellabah Preschool, near Goonellabah Football Club, about 5.15pm yesterday when a large black dog, that was on a lead, ran towards her, police said.

The dog's apparent owner, a man aged 30 to 40 years, attempted to restrain the dog but was unsuccessful.

The dog lunged at the woman, attacking her head and face.

When the woman put her arm up to protect herself, the dog grabbed her arm and savagely, mauling her.

The woman then fell to the ground, splitting open the back of her head.

Police said the dog's owner pulled the dog away from the victim and help her before saying "sorry, I have to go" and leaving.

Police said the woman lost much of the skin on her right forearm and was left with a 15cm cut to the back of her head after the attack.

She is expected to be transferred to a Queensland hospital to undergo surgery and skin grafts.

Police said the victim was also at high risk of infection.

Police are investigating the incident and are looking to identify the dog and owner.

They have warned against approaching the dog.

Anyone who sees it should phone Triple 0 immediately.

If you have information about the identity of the dog and the owner please call Lismore Police on 02 6626 0599 without delay and quote police reference number E67898438.