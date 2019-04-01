Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver will face court for high-range drink driving.
A driver will face court for high-range drink driving. Brenda Strong GLA081211SAFE
Crime

Woman, 67, drove while almost six times limit, police say

Elyse Wurm
by
1st Apr 2019 10:25 AM | Updated: 1:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was 'behaving bizarrely' on the New England Highway was allegedly found to have been driving while almost six times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Warwick Police Sergeant Shane Reid said police were called to the highway about 4.10pm yesterday.

"Police were notified of a motorist parked on the side of the highway between Warwick and Stanthorpe behaving in a strange manner," he said.

The Toowoomba woman was spotted in the driver's seat of the car and when given a roadside breath test, she allegedly returned a reading of 0.292.

Sgt Reid said the woman was arrested and charged with high-range drink driving with a major reading.

Her licence was immediately suspended.

She is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on May 1.

More Stories

drink driving editors picks high-range drink driving new england highway warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Man faces court over fire at Casino High School

    premium_icon Man faces court over fire at Casino High School

    Crime POLICE will allege the man had stolen items from the school before returning to start the fire.

    • 1st Apr 2019 12:32 PM
    First glimpse of winter takes Northern Rivers by surprise

    premium_icon First glimpse of winter takes Northern Rivers by surprise

    Weather We knew a cool change was coming, but why so sudden?

    How a trip to the beach ended in parent's worst nightmare

    How a trip to the beach ended in parent's worst nightmare

    News Her precious 15-year-old is still on life support

    Noise, pollution to be monitored at asphalt plant

    premium_icon Noise, pollution to be monitored at asphalt plant

    Council News The council will seek "impartial data" on the Alstonville facility