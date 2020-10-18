Menu
Woman, 59, busted with large amount of cash, knife, drugs

Rebecca Lollback
18th Oct 2020 11:17 AM
A 59-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested after she was caught trying to break into a North Coast business in the early hours of Friday morning.

Tweed police were conducting patrols when they spotted a woman crouching down and attempting to hide from officers in Frances Street.

She fled on foot, but was arrested after a short pursuit.

Police seized a number of screwdrivers, a pair of pliers, a knife, prohibited drugs and a large amount of cash.

The woman was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she was charged with attempted break and enter, possession of housebreaking implements, custody of a knife in a public place, possession of prohibited drugs, and possession of goods suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained.

She was refused bail and will appear before the Tweed Heads Local court on October 19.

