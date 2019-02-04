Woman, 32, winched off Mt Warning in dramatic rescue

A woman was winched off Mt Warning after she was hurt in a fall.

A WOMAN was winched off Mt Warning yesterday after she fell and suffered lower leg fractures.

It is understood the woman was on a walking track when she fell.

Due to the rough terrain, the only way she could be reached was with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's winch capabilities.

A spokesman from the rescue chopper said the 32-year-old woman was fitted with an Air Rescue Vest and then, accompanied by a NSW Ambulance paramedic, she was winched out of the location and reportedly flown to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.