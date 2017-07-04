Woman, 26 allegedly threatens to 'gut' passers-by in Nimbin

ALLEGEDLY wielding a knife and threatening to 'gut' passers-by in a Nimbin main street has left a Canberra woman with a hefty fine.

About 6pm on Monday, Richmond Local Area Command officers will allege they were called to Cullen Street Nimbin to reports of a person armed with a knife.

Police saw an intoxicated 26-year-old woman from Canberra screaming at passers-by when she produced a knife, which was handed to police without incident.

She then made general threats to 'gut' people with the knife.

The woman was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was detained as an intoxicated person.

When she was released she was given a $500.00 fine for possession of a knife in a public place.